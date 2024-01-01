Jordanian dinars to Brunei dollars today

Convert JOD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,871.82 bnd

JD1.000 JOD = B$1.872 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.90531.9167
Low1.87181.8718
Average1.89461.9028
Change-1.61%-1.84%
1 JOD to BND stats

The performance of JOD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9053 and a 30 day low of 1.8718. This means the 30 day average was 1.8946. The change for JOD to BND was -1.61.

The performance of JOD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9167 and a 90 day low of 1.8718. This means the 90 day average was 1.9028. The change for JOD to BND was -1.84.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 JOD1.87182 BND
5 JOD9.35910 BND
10 JOD18.71820 BND
20 JOD37.43640 BND
50 JOD93.59100 BND
100 JOD187.18200 BND
250 JOD467.95500 BND
500 JOD935.91000 BND
1000 JOD1,871.82000 BND
2000 JOD3,743.64000 BND
5000 JOD9,359.10000 BND
10000 JOD18,718.20000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BND0.53424 JOD
5 BND2.67120 JOD
10 BND5.34240 JOD
20 BND10.68480 JOD
50 BND26.71200 JOD
100 BND53.42400 JOD
250 BND133.56000 JOD
500 BND267.12000 JOD
1000 BND534.24000 JOD
2000 BND1,068.48000 JOD
5000 BND2,671.20000 JOD
10000 BND5,342.40000 JOD