Jordanian dinars to Brunei dollars today

Convert JOD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,890.04 bnd

1.000 JOD = 1.890 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 JOD1.89004 BND
5 JOD9.45020 BND
10 JOD18.90040 BND
20 JOD37.80080 BND
50 JOD94.50200 BND
100 JOD189.00400 BND
250 JOD472.51000 BND
500 JOD945.02000 BND
1000 JOD1,890.04000 BND
2000 JOD3,780.08000 BND
5000 JOD9,450.20000 BND
10000 JOD18,900.40000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BND0.52909 JOD
5 BND2.64545 JOD
10 BND5.29089 JOD
20 BND10.58178 JOD
50 BND26.45445 JOD
100 BND52.90890 JOD
250 BND132.27225 JOD
500 BND264.54450 JOD
1000 BND529.08900 JOD
2000 BND1,058.17800 JOD
5000 BND2,645.44500 JOD
10000 BND5,290.89000 JOD