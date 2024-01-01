20 Brunei dollars to Jordanian dinars

Convert BND to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 bnd
10.705 jod

B$1.000 BND = JD0.5352 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53520.5352
Low0.52670.5217
Average0.52970.5263
Change1.35%2.28%
1 BND to JOD stats

The performance of BND to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5352 and a 30 day low of 0.5267. This means the 30 day average was 0.5297. The change for BND to JOD was 1.35.

The performance of BND to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5352 and a 90 day low of 0.5217. This means the 90 day average was 0.5263. The change for BND to JOD was 2.28.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BND0.53524 JOD
5 BND2.67620 JOD
10 BND5.35239 JOD
20 BND10.70478 JOD
50 BND26.76195 JOD
100 BND53.52390 JOD
250 BND133.80975 JOD
500 BND267.61950 JOD
1000 BND535.23900 JOD
2000 BND1,070.47800 JOD
5000 BND2,676.19500 JOD
10000 BND5,352.39000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 JOD1.86832 BND
5 JOD9.34160 BND
10 JOD18.68320 BND
20 JOD37.36640 BND
50 JOD93.41600 BND
100 JOD186.83200 BND
250 JOD467.08000 BND
500 JOD934.16000 BND
1000 JOD1,868.32000 BND
2000 JOD3,736.64000 BND
5000 JOD9,341.60000 BND
10000 JOD18,683.20000 BND