1 Jordanian dinar to Brunei dollars

Convert JOD to BND at the real exchange rate

1 jod
1.93 bnd

1.000 JOD = 1.927 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.381.36619.0410.9420.8043.6721.559
1 CAD0.72410.98913.7940.6830.5832.6611.13
1 SGD0.7321.011113.9410.690.5892.6891.142
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.1930.082

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 JOD1.92672 BND
5 JOD9.63360 BND
10 JOD19.26720 BND
20 JOD38.53440 BND
50 JOD96.33600 BND
100 JOD192.67200 BND
250 JOD481.68000 BND
500 JOD963.36000 BND
1000 JOD1,926.72000 BND
2000 JOD3,853.44000 BND
5000 JOD9,633.60000 BND
10000 JOD19,267.20000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BND0.51902 JOD
5 BND2.59508 JOD
10 BND5.19017 JOD
20 BND10.38034 JOD
50 BND25.95085 JOD
100 BND51.90170 JOD
250 BND129.75425 JOD
500 BND259.50850 JOD
1000 BND519.01700 JOD
2000 BND1,038.03400 JOD
5000 BND2,595.08500 JOD
10000 BND5,190.17000 JOD