Jordanian dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert JOD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
55,975.30 mru

JD1.000 JOD = UM55.98 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.975356.3000
Low55.612155.3035
Average55.843955.7482
Change0.62%-0.29%
View full history

1 JOD to MRU stats

The performance of JOD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.9753 and a 30 day low of 55.6121. This means the 30 day average was 55.8439. The change for JOD to MRU was 0.62.

The performance of JOD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.3000 and a 90 day low of 55.3035. This means the 90 day average was 55.7482. The change for JOD to MRU was -0.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JOD55.97530 MRU
5 JOD279.87650 MRU
10 JOD559.75300 MRU
20 JOD1,119.50600 MRU
50 JOD2,798.76500 MRU
100 JOD5,597.53000 MRU
250 JOD13,993.82500 MRU
500 JOD27,987.65000 MRU
1000 JOD55,975.30000 MRU
2000 JOD111,950.60000 MRU
5000 JOD279,876.50000 MRU
10000 JOD559,753.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jordanian Dinar
1 MRU0.01787 JOD
5 MRU0.08932 JOD
10 MRU0.17865 JOD
20 MRU0.35730 JOD
50 MRU0.89325 JOD
100 MRU1.78650 JOD
250 MRU4.46625 JOD
500 MRU8.93250 JOD
1000 MRU17.86500 JOD
2000 MRU35.73000 JOD
5000 MRU89.32500 JOD
10000 MRU178.65000 JOD