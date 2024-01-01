100 Jordanian dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JOD to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 jod
5,583.43 mru

1.000 JOD = 55.83 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3811.36719.0420.9430.8053.6721.56
1 CAD0.72410.9913.790.6830.5832.661.129
1 SGD0.7321.01113.9320.690.5892.6871.141
1 ZAR0.0530.0730.07210.050.0420.1930.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JOD55.83430 MRU
5 JOD279.17150 MRU
10 JOD558.34300 MRU
20 JOD1,116.68600 MRU
50 JOD2,791.71500 MRU
100 JOD5,583.43000 MRU
250 JOD13,958.57500 MRU
500 JOD27,917.15000 MRU
1000 JOD55,834.30000 MRU
2000 JOD111,668.60000 MRU
5000 JOD279,171.50000 MRU
10000 JOD558,343.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jordanian Dinar
1 MRU0.01791 JOD
5 MRU0.08955 JOD
10 MRU0.17910 JOD
20 MRU0.35820 JOD
50 MRU0.89551 JOD
100 MRU1.79102 JOD
250 MRU4.47755 JOD
500 MRU8.95510 JOD
1000 MRU17.91020 JOD
2000 MRU35.82040 JOD
5000 MRU89.55100 JOD
10000 MRU179.10200 JOD