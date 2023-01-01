1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jordanian dinars

Convert MRU to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
18.463 jod

1.00000 MRU = 0.01846 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.0468587.12361.435391.659560.9641518.8758
1GBP1.1537411.20775100.5141.656011.914631.1123721.7769
1USD0.955250.827986183.22451.371151.585290.92118.031
1INR0.0114780.009948820.012015710.01647530.01904830.01106650.216655

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jordanian Dinar
1 MRU0.01846 JOD
5 MRU0.09232 JOD
10 MRU0.18463 JOD
20 MRU0.36927 JOD
50 MRU0.92318 JOD
100 MRU1.84635 JOD
250 MRU4.61587 JOD
500 MRU9.23175 JOD
1000 MRU18.46350 JOD
2000 MRU36.92700 JOD
5000 MRU92.31750 JOD
10000 MRU184.63500 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JOD54.16080 MRU
5 JOD270.80400 MRU
10 JOD541.60800 MRU
20 JOD1083.21600 MRU
50 JOD2708.04000 MRU
100 JOD5416.08000 MRU
250 JOD13540.20000 MRU
500 JOD27080.40000 MRU
1000 JOD54160.80000 MRU
2000 JOD108321.60000 MRU
5000 JOD270804.00000 MRU
10000 JOD541608.00000 MRU