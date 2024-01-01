Jordanian dinars to Macanese patacas today

Convert JOD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
11,345.90 mop

JD1.000 JOD = MOP$11.35 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JOD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.355411.3648
Low11.342411.3312
Average11.348311.3489
Change-0.07%-0.12%
1 JOD to MOP stats

The performance of JOD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3554 and a 30 day low of 11.3424. This means the 30 day average was 11.3483. The change for JOD to MOP was -0.07.

The performance of JOD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3648 and a 90 day low of 11.3312. This means the 90 day average was 11.3489. The change for JOD to MOP was -0.12.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 JOD11.34590 MOP
5 JOD56.72950 MOP
10 JOD113.45900 MOP
20 JOD226.91800 MOP
50 JOD567.29500 MOP
100 JOD1,134.59000 MOP
250 JOD2,836.47500 MOP
500 JOD5,672.95000 MOP
1000 JOD11,345.90000 MOP
2000 JOD22,691.80000 MOP
5000 JOD56,729.50000 MOP
10000 JOD113,459.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jordanian Dinar
1 MOP0.08814 JOD
5 MOP0.44069 JOD
10 MOP0.88138 JOD
20 MOP1.76275 JOD
50 MOP4.40688 JOD
100 MOP8.81376 JOD
250 MOP22.03440 JOD
500 MOP44.06880 JOD
1000 MOP88.13760 JOD
2000 MOP176.27520 JOD
5000 MOP440.68800 JOD
10000 MOP881.37600 JOD