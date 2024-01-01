Jordanian dinars to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert JOD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
15,048.30 tjs

JD1.000 JOD = SM15.05 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

JOD to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.266415.4535
Low14.980514.9805
Average15.114415.2207
Change-1.42%-2.53%
View full history

1 JOD to TJS stats

The performance of JOD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.2664 and a 30 day low of 14.9805. This means the 30 day average was 15.1144. The change for JOD to TJS was -1.42.

The performance of JOD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4535 and a 90 day low of 14.9805. This means the 90 day average was 15.2207. The change for JOD to TJS was -2.53.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 JOD15.04830 TJS
5 JOD75.24150 TJS
10 JOD150.48300 TJS
20 JOD300.96600 TJS
50 JOD752.41500 TJS
100 JOD1,504.83000 TJS
250 JOD3,762.07500 TJS
500 JOD7,524.15000 TJS
1000 JOD15,048.30000 TJS
2000 JOD30,096.60000 TJS
5000 JOD75,241.50000 TJS
10000 JOD150,483.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Jordanian Dinar
1 TJS0.06645 JOD
5 TJS0.33226 JOD
10 TJS0.66453 JOD
20 TJS1.32905 JOD
50 TJS3.32263 JOD
100 TJS6.64526 JOD
250 TJS16.61315 JOD
500 TJS33.22630 JOD
1000 TJS66.45260 JOD
2000 TJS132.90520 JOD
5000 TJS332.26300 JOD
10000 TJS664.52600 JOD