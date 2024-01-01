Jordanian dinars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert JOD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
3,793,480 tzs

JD1.000 JOD = tzs3,793 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,804.43003,804.4300
Low3,726.24003,644.7700
Average3,765.71403,708.1862
Change1.78%3.98%
1 JOD to TZS stats

The performance of JOD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,804.4300 and a 30 day low of 3,726.2400. This means the 30 day average was 3,765.7140. The change for JOD to TZS was 1.78.

The performance of JOD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,804.4300 and a 90 day low of 3,644.7700. This means the 90 day average was 3,708.1862. The change for JOD to TZS was 3.98.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 JOD3,793.48000 TZS
5 JOD18,967.40000 TZS
10 JOD37,934.80000 TZS
20 JOD75,869.60000 TZS
50 JOD189,674.00000 TZS
100 JOD379,348.00000 TZS
250 JOD948,370.00000 TZS
500 JOD1,896,740.00000 TZS
1000 JOD3,793,480.00000 TZS
2000 JOD7,586,960.00000 TZS
5000 JOD18,967,400.00000 TZS
10000 JOD37,934,800.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 TZS0.00026 JOD
5 TZS0.00132 JOD
10 TZS0.00264 JOD
20 TZS0.00527 JOD
50 TZS0.01318 JOD
100 TZS0.02636 JOD
250 TZS0.06590 JOD
500 TZS0.13181 JOD
1000 TZS0.26361 JOD
2000 TZS0.52722 JOD
5000 TZS1.31805 JOD
10000 TZS2.63610 JOD