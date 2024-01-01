Jordanian dinars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert JOD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
10,934.60 gtq

JD1.000 JOD = Q10.93 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.960710.9690
Low10.932110.9321
Average10.943310.9533
Change-0.24%-0.21%
1 JOD to GTQ stats

The performance of JOD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9607 and a 30 day low of 10.9321. This means the 30 day average was 10.9433. The change for JOD to GTQ was -0.24.

The performance of JOD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9690 and a 90 day low of 10.9321. This means the 90 day average was 10.9533. The change for JOD to GTQ was -0.21.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JOD10.93460 GTQ
5 JOD54.67300 GTQ
10 JOD109.34600 GTQ
20 JOD218.69200 GTQ
50 JOD546.73000 GTQ
100 JOD1,093.46000 GTQ
250 JOD2,733.65000 GTQ
500 JOD5,467.30000 GTQ
1000 JOD10,934.60000 GTQ
2000 JOD21,869.20000 GTQ
5000 JOD54,673.00000 GTQ
10000 JOD109,346.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jordanian Dinar
1 GTQ0.09145 JOD
5 GTQ0.45727 JOD
10 GTQ0.91453 JOD
20 GTQ1.82906 JOD
50 GTQ4.57265 JOD
100 GTQ9.14530 JOD
250 GTQ22.86325 JOD
500 GTQ45.72650 JOD
1000 GTQ91.45300 JOD
2000 GTQ182.90600 JOD
5000 GTQ457.26500 JOD
10000 GTQ914.53000 JOD