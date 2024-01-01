Jordanian dinars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert JOD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
3,283.53 top

JD1.000 JOD = T$3.284 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.36473.3647
Low3.25183.2518
Average3.30043.2972
Change0.88%-0.07%
View full history

1 JOD to TOP stats

The performance of JOD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3647 and a 30 day low of 3.2518. This means the 30 day average was 3.3004. The change for JOD to TOP was 0.88.

The performance of JOD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3647 and a 90 day low of 3.2518. This means the 90 day average was 3.2972. The change for JOD to TOP was -0.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JOD3.28353 TOP
5 JOD16.41765 TOP
10 JOD32.83530 TOP
20 JOD65.67060 TOP
50 JOD164.17650 TOP
100 JOD328.35300 TOP
250 JOD820.88250 TOP
500 JOD1,641.76500 TOP
1000 JOD3,283.53000 TOP
2000 JOD6,567.06000 TOP
5000 JOD16,417.65000 TOP
10000 JOD32,835.30000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jordanian Dinar
1 TOP0.30455 JOD
5 TOP1.52275 JOD
10 TOP3.04550 JOD
20 TOP6.09100 JOD
50 TOP15.22750 JOD
100 TOP30.45500 JOD
250 TOP76.13750 JOD
500 TOP152.27500 JOD
1000 TOP304.55000 JOD
2000 TOP609.10000 JOD
5000 TOP1,522.75000 JOD
10000 TOP3,045.50000 JOD