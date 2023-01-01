10 Tongan paʻangas to Jordanian dinars

Convert TOP to JOD at the real exchange rate

10 top
2.974 jod

1.00000 TOP = 0.29743 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:5 UTC
TOP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jordanian Dinar
1 TOP0.29743 JOD
5 TOP1.48713 JOD
10 TOP2.97426 JOD
20 TOP5.94852 JOD
50 TOP14.87130 JOD
100 TOP29.74260 JOD
250 TOP74.35650 JOD
500 TOP148.71300 JOD
1000 TOP297.42600 JOD
2000 TOP594.85200 JOD
5000 TOP1487.13000 JOD
10000 TOP2974.26000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JOD3.36219 TOP
5 JOD16.81095 TOP
10 JOD33.62190 TOP
20 JOD67.24380 TOP
50 JOD168.10950 TOP
100 JOD336.21900 TOP
250 JOD840.54750 TOP
500 JOD1681.09500 TOP
1000 JOD3362.19000 TOP
2000 JOD6724.38000 TOP
5000 JOD16810.95000 TOP
10000 JOD33621.90000 TOP