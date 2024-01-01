Tongan paʻangas to Japanese yen today
Convert TOP to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 TOP to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|69.6981
|69.7013
|Low
|62.7233
|62.7233
|Average
|66.6947
|67.1788
|Change
|-10.01%
|-5.28%
1 TOP to JPY stats
The performance of TOP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.6981 and a 30 day low of 62.7233. This means the 30 day average was 66.6947. The change for TOP to JPY was -10.01.
The performance of TOP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.7013 and a 90 day low of 62.7233. This means the 90 day average was 67.1788. The change for TOP to JPY was -5.28.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Japanese Yen
|1 TOP
|62.72330 JPY
|5 TOP
|313.61650 JPY
|10 TOP
|627.23300 JPY
|20 TOP
|1,254.46600 JPY
|50 TOP
|3,136.16500 JPY
|100 TOP
|6,272.33000 JPY
|250 TOP
|15,680.82500 JPY
|500 TOP
|31,361.65000 JPY
|1000 TOP
|62,723.30000 JPY
|2000 TOP
|125,446.60000 JPY
|5000 TOP
|313,616.50000 JPY
|10000 TOP
|627,233.00000 JPY