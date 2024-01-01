Tongan paʻangas to Japanese yen today

Convert TOP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
62,723 jpy

T$1.000 TOP = ¥62.72 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.698169.7013
Low62.723362.7233
Average66.694767.1788
Change-10.01%-5.28%
1 TOP to JPY stats

The performance of TOP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.6981 and a 30 day low of 62.7233. This means the 30 day average was 66.6947. The change for TOP to JPY was -10.01.

The performance of TOP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.7013 and a 90 day low of 62.7233. This means the 90 day average was 67.1788. The change for TOP to JPY was -5.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3191.5141.6780.93521.142
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0821.7751.9671.09624.792
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.383
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Japanese Yen
1 TOP62.72330 JPY
5 TOP313.61650 JPY
10 TOP627.23300 JPY
20 TOP1,254.46600 JPY
50 TOP3,136.16500 JPY
100 TOP6,272.33000 JPY
250 TOP15,680.82500 JPY
500 TOP31,361.65000 JPY
1000 TOP62,723.30000 JPY
2000 TOP125,446.60000 JPY
5000 TOP313,616.50000 JPY
10000 TOP627,233.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Tongan Paʻanga
100 JPY1.59430 TOP
1000 JPY15.94300 TOP
1500 JPY23.91450 TOP
2000 JPY31.88600 TOP
3000 JPY47.82900 TOP
5000 JPY79.71500 TOP
5400 JPY86.09220 TOP
10000 JPY159.43000 TOP
15000 JPY239.14500 TOP
20000 JPY318.86000 TOP
25000 JPY398.57500 TOP
30000 JPY478.29000 TOP