Tongan paʻangas to Australian dollars today

Convert TOP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
660.72 aud

T$1.000 TOP = A$0.6607 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
TOP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66080.6608
Low0.62620.6262
Average0.64220.6438
Change2.88%1.96%
1 TOP to AUD stats

The performance of TOP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6608 and a 30 day low of 0.6262. This means the 30 day average was 0.6422. The change for TOP to AUD was 2.88.

The performance of TOP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6608 and a 90 day low of 0.6262. This means the 90 day average was 0.6438. The change for TOP to AUD was 1.96.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Australian Dollar
1 TOP0.66072 AUD
5 TOP3.30361 AUD
10 TOP6.60721 AUD
20 TOP13.21442 AUD
50 TOP33.03605 AUD
100 TOP66.07210 AUD
250 TOP165.18025 AUD
500 TOP330.36050 AUD
1000 TOP660.72100 AUD
2000 TOP1,321.44200 AUD
5000 TOP3,303.60500 AUD
10000 TOP6,607.21000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AUD1.51350 TOP
5 AUD7.56750 TOP
10 AUD15.13500 TOP
20 AUD30.27000 TOP
50 AUD75.67500 TOP
100 AUD151.35000 TOP
250 AUD378.37500 TOP
500 AUD756.75000 TOP
1000 AUD1,513.50000 TOP
2000 AUD3,027.00000 TOP
5000 AUD7,567.50000 TOP
10000 AUD15,135.00000 TOP