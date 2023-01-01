1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Australian dollars

Convert TOP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 top
662.82 aud

1.00000 TOP = 0.66282 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051387.5261.444221.661080.9631518.9122
1GBP1.155411.21465101.1261.668631.919181.1128221.8507
1USD0.95120.823282183.2551.373751.580030.916217.9893
1INR0.01142520.009888680.012011310.01650050.01897820.01100470.216075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Australian Dollar
1 TOP0.66282 AUD
5 TOP3.31411 AUD
10 TOP6.62822 AUD
20 TOP13.25644 AUD
50 TOP33.14110 AUD
100 TOP66.28220 AUD
250 TOP165.70550 AUD
500 TOP331.41100 AUD
1000 TOP662.82200 AUD
2000 TOP1325.64400 AUD
5000 TOP3314.11000 AUD
10000 TOP6628.22000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AUD1.50870 TOP
5 AUD7.54350 TOP
10 AUD15.08700 TOP
20 AUD30.17400 TOP
50 AUD75.43500 TOP
100 AUD150.87000 TOP
250 AUD377.17500 TOP
500 AUD754.35000 TOP
1000 AUD1508.70000 TOP
2000 AUD3017.40000 TOP
5000 AUD7543.50000 TOP
10000 AUD15087.00000 TOP