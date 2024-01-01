Tongan paʻangas to Russian rubles today

Convert TOP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
36,670 rub

T$1.000 TOP = руб36.67 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.132039.6637
Low36.173535.7297
Average37.289337.9366
Change-3.79%-6.46%
View full history

1 TOP to RUB stats

The performance of TOP to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.1320 and a 30 day low of 36.1735. This means the 30 day average was 37.2893. The change for TOP to RUB was -3.79.

The performance of TOP to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.6637 and a 90 day low of 35.7297. This means the 90 day average was 37.9366. The change for TOP to RUB was -6.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3371.5141.6770.93421.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0761.7751.9661.09524.803
1 USD0.9170.782183.7381.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Russian Ruble
1 TOP36.67000 RUB
5 TOP183.35000 RUB
10 TOP366.70000 RUB
20 TOP733.40000 RUB
50 TOP1,833.50000 RUB
100 TOP3,667.00000 RUB
250 TOP9,167.50000 RUB
500 TOP18,335.00000 RUB
1000 TOP36,670.00000 RUB
2000 TOP73,340.00000 RUB
5000 TOP183,350.00000 RUB
10000 TOP366,700.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tongan Paʻanga
1 RUB0.02727 TOP
5 RUB0.13635 TOP
10 RUB0.27270 TOP
20 RUB0.54540 TOP
50 RUB1.36351 TOP
100 RUB2.72702 TOP
250 RUB6.81755 TOP
500 RUB13.63510 TOP
1000 RUB27.27020 TOP
2000 RUB54.54040 TOP
5000 RUB136.35100 TOP
10000 RUB272.70200 TOP