Tongan paʻangas to British pounds sterling today

Convert TOP to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
335.90 gbp

T$1.000 TOP = £0.3359 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
TOP to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33830.3429
Low0.32610.3261
Average0.33190.3356
Change-0.70%-1.73%
1 TOP to GBP stats

The performance of TOP to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3383 and a 30 day low of 0.3261. This means the 30 day average was 0.3319. The change for TOP to GBP was -0.70.

The performance of TOP to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3429 and a 90 day low of 0.3261. This means the 90 day average was 0.3356. The change for TOP to GBP was -1.73.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / British Pound Sterling
1 TOP0.33590 GBP
5 TOP1.67950 GBP
10 TOP3.35900 GBP
20 TOP6.71800 GBP
50 TOP16.79500 GBP
100 TOP33.59000 GBP
250 TOP83.97500 GBP
500 TOP167.95000 GBP
1000 TOP335.90000 GBP
2000 TOP671.80000 GBP
5000 TOP1,679.50000 GBP
10000 TOP3,359.00000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GBP2.97708 TOP
5 GBP14.88540 TOP
10 GBP29.77080 TOP
20 GBP59.54160 TOP
50 GBP148.85400 TOP
100 GBP297.70800 TOP
250 GBP744.27000 TOP
500 GBP1,488.54000 TOP
1000 GBP2,977.08000 TOP
2000 GBP5,954.16000 TOP
5000 GBP14,885.40000 TOP
10000 GBP29,770.80000 TOP