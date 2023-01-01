1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to British pounds sterling

Convert TOP to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
345.25 gbp

1.00000 TOP = 0.34525 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051687.5511.444321.660770.963318.9305
1GBP1.155411.21505101.1591.668811.91891.11321.8728
1USD0.950950.823011183.2551.373451.579280.91618.0016
1INR0.01142190.009885430.012011310.01649690.01896920.01100230.216222

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / British Pound Sterling
1 TOP0.34525 GBP
5 TOP1.72626 GBP
10 TOP3.45253 GBP
20 TOP6.90506 GBP
50 TOP17.26265 GBP
100 TOP34.52530 GBP
250 TOP86.31325 GBP
500 TOP172.62650 GBP
1000 TOP345.25300 GBP
2000 TOP690.50600 GBP
5000 TOP1726.26500 GBP
10000 TOP3452.53000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GBP2.89642 TOP
5 GBP14.48210 TOP
10 GBP28.96420 TOP
20 GBP57.92840 TOP
50 GBP144.82100 TOP
100 GBP289.64200 TOP
250 GBP724.10500 TOP
500 GBP1448.21000 TOP
1000 GBP2896.42000 TOP
2000 GBP5792.84000 TOP
5000 GBP14482.10000 TOP
10000 GBP28964.20000 TOP