Jordanian dinars to Comorian francs today

Convert JOD to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
636,193 kmf

JD1.000 JOD = CF636.2 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High643.5600649.7330
Low634.5110634.5110
Average638.8908641.8595
Change-0.66%-1.29%
1 JOD to KMF stats

The performance of JOD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 643.5600 and a 30 day low of 634.5110. This means the 30 day average was 638.8908. The change for JOD to KMF was -0.66.

The performance of JOD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 649.7330 and a 90 day low of 634.5110. This means the 90 day average was 641.8595. The change for JOD to KMF was -1.29.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 JOD636.19300 KMF
5 JOD3,180.96500 KMF
10 JOD6,361.93000 KMF
20 JOD12,723.86000 KMF
50 JOD31,809.65000 KMF
100 JOD63,619.30000 KMF
250 JOD159,048.25000 KMF
500 JOD318,096.50000 KMF
1000 JOD636,193.00000 KMF
2000 JOD1,272,386.00000 KMF
5000 JOD3,180,965.00000 KMF
10000 JOD6,361,930.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 KMF0.00157 JOD
5 KMF0.00786 JOD
10 KMF0.01572 JOD
20 KMF0.03144 JOD
50 KMF0.07859 JOD
100 KMF0.15719 JOD
250 KMF0.39296 JOD
500 KMF0.78593 JOD
1000 KMF1.57185 JOD
2000 KMF3.14370 JOD
5000 KMF7.85925 JOD
10000 KMF15.71850 JOD