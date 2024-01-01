Jordanian dinars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert JOD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
21,093.50 ghs

JD1.000 JOD = GH¢21.09 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.093521.0935
Low20.664418.9166
Average20.832220.1994
Change2.05%11.51%
View full history

1 JOD to GHS stats

The performance of JOD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.0935 and a 30 day low of 20.6644. This means the 30 day average was 20.8322. The change for JOD to GHS was 2.05.

The performance of JOD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.0935 and a 90 day low of 18.9166. This means the 90 day average was 20.1994. The change for JOD to GHS was 11.51.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 JOD21.09350 GHS
5 JOD105.46750 GHS
10 JOD210.93500 GHS
20 JOD421.87000 GHS
50 JOD1,054.67500 GHS
100 JOD2,109.35000 GHS
250 JOD5,273.37500 GHS
500 JOD10,546.75000 GHS
1000 JOD21,093.50000 GHS
2000 JOD42,187.00000 GHS
5000 JOD105,467.50000 GHS
10000 JOD210,935.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Jordanian Dinar
1 GHS0.04741 JOD
5 GHS0.23704 JOD
10 GHS0.47408 JOD
20 GHS0.94816 JOD
50 GHS2.37040 JOD
100 GHS4.74080 JOD
250 GHS11.85200 JOD
500 GHS23.70400 JOD
1000 GHS47.40800 JOD
2000 GHS94.81600 JOD
5000 GHS237.04000 JOD
10000 GHS474.08000 JOD