1,000 jod
250,555 djf

JD1.000 JOD = Fdj250.6 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 JOD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High250.9590251.1100
Low250.5550250.0890
Average250.7351250.7357
Change-0.06%0.08%
1 JOD to DJF stats

The performance of JOD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 250.9590 and a 30 day low of 250.5550. This means the 30 day average was 250.7351. The change for JOD to DJF was -0.06.

The performance of JOD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 251.1100 and a 90 day low of 250.0890. This means the 90 day average was 250.7357. The change for JOD to DJF was 0.08.

1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Djiboutian Franc
1 JOD250.55500 DJF
5 JOD1,252.77500 DJF
10 JOD2,505.55000 DJF
20 JOD5,011.10000 DJF
50 JOD12,527.75000 DJF
100 JOD25,055.50000 DJF
250 JOD62,638.75000 DJF
500 JOD125,277.50000 DJF
1000 JOD250,555.00000 DJF
2000 JOD501,110.00000 DJF
5000 JOD1,252,775.00000 DJF
10000 JOD2,505,550.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 DJF0.00399 JOD
5 DJF0.01996 JOD
10 DJF0.03991 JOD
20 DJF0.07982 JOD
50 DJF0.19956 JOD
100 DJF0.39911 JOD
250 DJF0.99778 JOD
500 DJF1.99557 JOD
1000 DJF3.99114 JOD
2000 DJF7.98228 JOD
5000 DJF19.95570 JOD
10000 DJF39.91140 JOD