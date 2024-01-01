Jordanian dinars to Albanian leks today

Convert JOD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
129,520.00 all

JD1.000 JOD = Lek129.5 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.9760132.4580
Low129.4400129.4400
Average130.2345130.9760
Change-0.76%-1.74%
View full history

1 JOD to ALL stats

The performance of JOD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.9760 and a 30 day low of 129.4400. This means the 30 day average was 130.2345. The change for JOD to ALL was -0.76.

The performance of JOD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.4580 and a 90 day low of 129.4400. This means the 90 day average was 130.9760. The change for JOD to ALL was -1.74.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 JOD129.52000 ALL
5 JOD647.60000 ALL
10 JOD1,295.20000 ALL
20 JOD2,590.40000 ALL
50 JOD6,476.00000 ALL
100 JOD12,952.00000 ALL
250 JOD32,380.00000 ALL
500 JOD64,760.00000 ALL
1000 JOD129,520.00000 ALL
2000 JOD259,040.00000 ALL
5000 JOD647,600.00000 ALL
10000 JOD1,295,200.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jordanian Dinar
1 ALL0.00772 JOD
5 ALL0.03860 JOD
10 ALL0.07721 JOD
20 ALL0.15442 JOD
50 ALL0.38604 JOD
100 ALL0.77208 JOD
250 ALL1.93021 JOD
500 ALL3.86041 JOD
1000 ALL7.72083 JOD
2000 ALL15.44166 JOD
5000 ALL38.60415 JOD
10000 ALL77.20830 JOD