Jordanian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert JOD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
57,707.20 uah

JD1.000 JOD = ₴57.71 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.142858.1428
Low56.860755.2264
Average57.572256.7947
Change1.49%4.49%
View full history

1 JOD to UAH stats

The performance of JOD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.1428 and a 30 day low of 56.8607. This means the 30 day average was 57.5722. The change for JOD to UAH was 1.49.

The performance of JOD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.1428 and a 90 day low of 55.2264. This means the 90 day average was 56.7947. The change for JOD to UAH was 4.49.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JOD57.70720 UAH
5 JOD288.53600 UAH
10 JOD577.07200 UAH
20 JOD1,154.14400 UAH
50 JOD2,885.36000 UAH
100 JOD5,770.72000 UAH
250 JOD14,426.80000 UAH
500 JOD28,853.60000 UAH
1000 JOD57,707.20000 UAH
2000 JOD115,414.40000 UAH
5000 JOD288,536.00000 UAH
10000 JOD577,072.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jordanian Dinar
1 UAH0.01733 JOD
5 UAH0.08664 JOD
10 UAH0.17329 JOD
20 UAH0.34658 JOD
50 UAH0.86645 JOD
100 UAH1.73289 JOD
250 UAH4.33223 JOD
500 UAH8.66445 JOD
1000 UAH17.32890 JOD
2000 UAH34.65780 JOD
5000 UAH86.64450 JOD
10000 UAH173.28900 JOD