5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Jordanian dinars

Convert UAH to JOD at the real exchange rate

5 uah
0.097 jod

1.00000 UAH = 0.01941 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

UAH to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.050687.48251.447251.657620.963718.9722
1GBP1.154411.2129100.9971.670831.91371.112521.903
1USD0.95180.82447183.26911.377551.577780.917318.0584
1INR0.01143090.009901280.012009310.01654340.0189480.01101610.216868

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jordanian Dinar
1 UAH0.01941 JOD
5 UAH0.09707 JOD
10 UAH0.19414 JOD
20 UAH0.38828 JOD
50 UAH0.97071 JOD
100 UAH1.94142 JOD
250 UAH4.85355 JOD
500 UAH9.70710 JOD
1000 UAH19.41420 JOD
2000 UAH38.82840 JOD
5000 UAH97.07100 JOD
10000 UAH194.14200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JOD51.50870 UAH
5 JOD257.54350 UAH
10 JOD515.08700 UAH
20 JOD1030.17400 UAH
50 JOD2575.43500 UAH
100 JOD5150.87000 UAH
250 JOD12877.17500 UAH
500 JOD25754.35000 UAH
1000 JOD51508.70000 UAH
2000 JOD103017.40000 UAH
5000 JOD257543.50000 UAH
10000 JOD515087.00000 UAH