1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Jordanian dinars

Convert UAH to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.019 jod

1.00000 UAH = 0.01940 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

UAH to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.050687.48361.447311.657880.963718.9763
1GBP1.1543311.21275100.9861.670681.913761.1124321.9051
1USD0.951850.824572183.27011.37761.578030.917318.0623
1INR0.01143070.009902380.012009110.01654380.01895080.0110160.216912

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jordanian Dinar
1 UAH0.01940 JOD
5 UAH0.09702 JOD
10 UAH0.19405 JOD
20 UAH0.38809 JOD
50 UAH0.97023 JOD
100 UAH1.94046 JOD
250 UAH4.85115 JOD
500 UAH9.70230 JOD
1000 UAH19.40460 JOD
2000 UAH38.80920 JOD
5000 UAH97.02300 JOD
10000 UAH194.04600 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JOD51.53410 UAH
5 JOD257.67050 UAH
10 JOD515.34100 UAH
20 JOD1030.68200 UAH
50 JOD2576.70500 UAH
100 JOD5153.41000 UAH
250 JOD12883.52500 UAH
500 JOD25767.05000 UAH
1000 JOD51534.10000 UAH
2000 JOD103068.20000 UAH
5000 JOD257670.50000 UAH
10000 JOD515341.00000 UAH