Jordanian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert JOD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
848,257 xof

JD1.000 JOD = CFA848.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High858.0800866.3120
Low846.0140846.0140
Average851.8567855.8133
Change-0.66%-1.29%
1 JOD to XOF stats

The performance of JOD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 858.0800 and a 30 day low of 846.0140. This means the 30 day average was 851.8567. The change for JOD to XOF was -0.66.

The performance of JOD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 866.3120 and a 90 day low of 846.0140. This means the 90 day average was 855.8133. The change for JOD to XOF was -1.29.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JOD848.25700 XOF
5 JOD4,241.28500 XOF
10 JOD8,482.57000 XOF
20 JOD16,965.14000 XOF
50 JOD42,412.85000 XOF
100 JOD84,825.70000 XOF
250 JOD212,064.25000 XOF
500 JOD424,128.50000 XOF
1000 JOD848,257.00000 XOF
2000 JOD1,696,514.00000 XOF
5000 JOD4,241,285.00000 XOF
10000 JOD8,482,570.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jordanian Dinar
1 XOF0.00118 JOD
5 XOF0.00589 JOD
10 XOF0.01179 JOD
20 XOF0.02358 JOD
50 XOF0.05894 JOD
100 XOF0.11789 JOD
250 XOF0.29472 JOD
500 XOF0.58945 JOD
1000 XOF1.17889 JOD
2000 XOF2.35778 JOD
5000 XOF5.89445 JOD
10000 XOF11.78890 JOD