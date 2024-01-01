Jordanian dinars to Swedish kronor today

Convert JOD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
14,930.20 sek

JD1.000 JOD = kr14.93 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.292315.3952
Low14.781014.6543
Average15.019514.9790
Change1.01%-2.13%
1 JOD to SEK stats

The performance of JOD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.2923 and a 30 day low of 14.7810. This means the 30 day average was 15.0195. The change for JOD to SEK was 1.01.

The performance of JOD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3952 and a 90 day low of 14.6543. This means the 90 day average was 14.9790. The change for JOD to SEK was -2.13.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 JOD14.93020 SEK
5 JOD74.65100 SEK
10 JOD149.30200 SEK
20 JOD298.60400 SEK
50 JOD746.51000 SEK
100 JOD1,493.02000 SEK
250 JOD3,732.55000 SEK
500 JOD7,465.10000 SEK
1000 JOD14,930.20000 SEK
2000 JOD29,860.40000 SEK
5000 JOD74,651.00000 SEK
10000 JOD149,302.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jordanian Dinar
1 SEK0.06698 JOD
5 SEK0.33489 JOD
10 SEK0.66978 JOD
20 SEK1.33956 JOD
50 SEK3.34891 JOD
100 SEK6.69782 JOD
250 SEK16.74455 JOD
500 SEK33.48910 JOD
1000 SEK66.97820 JOD
2000 SEK133.95640 JOD
5000 SEK334.89100 JOD
10000 SEK669.78200 JOD