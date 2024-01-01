Jordanian dinars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert JOD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
119,083 kgs

JD1.000 JOD = Лв119.1 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.4200125.1350
Low118.9290118.9290
Average120.1491122.4369
Change-1.92%-4.82%
1 JOD to KGS stats

The performance of JOD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.4200 and a 30 day low of 118.9290. This means the 30 day average was 120.1491. The change for JOD to KGS was -1.92.

The performance of JOD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 125.1350 and a 90 day low of 118.9290. This means the 90 day average was 122.4369. The change for JOD to KGS was -4.82.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 JOD119.08300 KGS
5 JOD595.41500 KGS
10 JOD1,190.83000 KGS
20 JOD2,381.66000 KGS
50 JOD5,954.15000 KGS
100 JOD11,908.30000 KGS
250 JOD29,770.75000 KGS
500 JOD59,541.50000 KGS
1000 JOD119,083.00000 KGS
2000 JOD238,166.00000 KGS
5000 JOD595,415.00000 KGS
10000 JOD1,190,830.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jordanian Dinar
1 KGS0.00840 JOD
5 KGS0.04199 JOD
10 KGS0.08398 JOD
20 KGS0.16795 JOD
50 KGS0.41988 JOD
100 KGS0.83975 JOD
250 KGS2.09938 JOD
500 KGS4.19876 JOD
1000 KGS8.39751 JOD
2000 KGS16.79502 JOD
5000 KGS41.98755 JOD
10000 KGS83.97510 JOD