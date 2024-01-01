20 Kyrgystani soms to Jordanian dinars

Convert KGS to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 kgs
0.159 jod

1.00000 KGS = 0.00793 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7935881.348451.530920.9278583.00913.672850.8809
1 GBP1.260111.699181.929121.16915104.64.628161.10998
1 CAD0.7415920.58851911.135320.68812561.55892.723760.653269
1 AUD0.65320.5183720.88080810.60610654.22152.399110.575404

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jordanian Dinar
1 KGS0.00793 JOD
5 KGS0.03967 JOD
10 KGS0.07935 JOD
20 KGS0.15870 JOD
50 KGS0.39674 JOD
100 KGS0.79348 JOD
250 KGS1.98370 JOD
500 KGS3.96740 JOD
1000 KGS7.93479 JOD
2000 KGS15.86958 JOD
5000 KGS39.67395 JOD
10000 KGS79.34790 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 JOD126.02700 KGS
5 JOD630.13500 KGS
10 JOD1260.27000 KGS
20 JOD2520.54000 KGS
50 JOD6301.35000 KGS
100 JOD12602.70000 KGS
250 JOD31506.75000 KGS
500 JOD63013.50000 KGS
1000 JOD126027.00000 KGS
2000 JOD252054.00000 KGS
5000 JOD630135.00000 KGS
10000 JOD1260270.00000 KGS