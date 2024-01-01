Jordanian dinars to Brazilian reais today

Convert JOD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
8,081.90 brl

JD1.000 JOD = R$8.082 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.11538.1153
Low7.64247.1597
Average7.83657.5967
Change4.91%12.86%
View full history

1 JOD to BRL stats

The performance of JOD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1153 and a 30 day low of 7.6424. This means the 30 day average was 7.8365. The change for JOD to BRL was 4.91.

The performance of JOD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.1153 and a 90 day low of 7.1597. This means the 90 day average was 7.5967. The change for JOD to BRL was 12.86.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 JOD8.08190 BRL
5 JOD40.40950 BRL
10 JOD80.81900 BRL
20 JOD161.63800 BRL
50 JOD404.09500 BRL
100 JOD808.19000 BRL
250 JOD2,020.47500 BRL
500 JOD4,040.95000 BRL
1000 JOD8,081.90000 BRL
2000 JOD16,163.80000 BRL
5000 JOD40,409.50000 BRL
10000 JOD80,819.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jordanian Dinar
1 BRL0.12373 JOD
5 BRL0.61867 JOD
10 BRL1.23733 JOD
20 BRL2.47466 JOD
50 BRL6.18665 JOD
100 BRL12.37330 JOD
250 BRL30.93325 JOD
500 BRL61.86650 JOD
1000 BRL123.73300 JOD
2000 BRL247.46600 JOD
5000 BRL618.66500 JOD
10000 BRL1,237.33000 JOD