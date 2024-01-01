Jordanian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert JOD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,280.49 pen

JD1.000 JOD = S/.5.280 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.35465.4330
Low5.24185.2089
Average5.29205.3044
Change-1.38%0.43%
View full history

1 JOD to PEN stats

The performance of JOD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3546 and a 30 day low of 5.2418. This means the 30 day average was 5.2920. The change for JOD to PEN was -1.38.

The performance of JOD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4330 and a 90 day low of 5.2089. This means the 90 day average was 5.3044. The change for JOD to PEN was 0.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JOD5.28049 PEN
5 JOD26.40245 PEN
10 JOD52.80490 PEN
20 JOD105.60980 PEN
50 JOD264.02450 PEN
100 JOD528.04900 PEN
250 JOD1,320.12250 PEN
500 JOD2,640.24500 PEN
1000 JOD5,280.49000 PEN
2000 JOD10,560.98000 PEN
5000 JOD26,402.45000 PEN
10000 JOD52,804.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jordanian Dinar
1 PEN0.18938 JOD
5 PEN0.94688 JOD
10 PEN1.89376 JOD
20 PEN3.78752 JOD
50 PEN9.46880 JOD
100 PEN18.93760 JOD
250 PEN47.34400 JOD
500 PEN94.68800 JOD
1000 PEN189.37600 JOD
2000 PEN378.75200 JOD
5000 PEN946.88000 JOD
10000 PEN1,893.76000 JOD