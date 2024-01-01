Jordanian dinars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert JOD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
4,938.27 tmt

JD1.000 JOD = T4.938 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.93934.9393
Low4.93554.9355
Average4.93804.9377
Change0.00%0.02%
1 JOD to TMT stats

The performance of JOD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9393 and a 30 day low of 4.9355. This means the 30 day average was 4.9380. The change for JOD to TMT was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9393 and a 90 day low of 4.9355. This means the 90 day average was 4.9377. The change for JOD to TMT was 0.02.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 JOD4.93827 TMT
5 JOD24.69135 TMT
10 JOD49.38270 TMT
20 JOD98.76540 TMT
50 JOD246.91350 TMT
100 JOD493.82700 TMT
250 JOD1,234.56750 TMT
500 JOD2,469.13500 TMT
1000 JOD4,938.27000 TMT
2000 JOD9,876.54000 TMT
5000 JOD24,691.35000 TMT
10000 JOD49,382.70000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Jordanian Dinar
1 TMT0.20250 JOD
5 TMT1.01250 JOD
10 TMT2.02500 JOD
20 TMT4.05000 JOD
50 TMT10.12500 JOD
100 TMT20.25000 JOD
250 TMT50.62500 JOD
500 TMT101.25000 JOD
1000 TMT202.50000 JOD
2000 TMT405.00000 JOD
5000 TMT1,012.50000 JOD
10000 TMT2,025.00000 JOD