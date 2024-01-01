Jordanian dinars to Tunisian dinars today

Convert JOD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
4,376.930 tnd

JD1.000 JOD = DT4.377 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.40724.4436
Low4.36994.3699
Average4.38444.4023
Change-0.69%-0.85%
View full history

1 JOD to TND stats

The performance of JOD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4072 and a 30 day low of 4.3699. This means the 30 day average was 4.3844. The change for JOD to TND was -0.69.

The performance of JOD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4436 and a 90 day low of 4.3699. This means the 90 day average was 4.4023. The change for JOD to TND was -0.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JOD4.37693 TND
5 JOD21.88465 TND
10 JOD43.76930 TND
20 JOD87.53860 TND
50 JOD218.84650 TND
100 JOD437.69300 TND
250 JOD1,094.23250 TND
500 JOD2,188.46500 TND
1000 JOD4,376.93000 TND
2000 JOD8,753.86000 TND
5000 JOD21,884.65000 TND
10000 JOD43,769.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TND0.22847 JOD
5 TND1.14236 JOD
10 TND2.28471 JOD
20 TND4.56942 JOD
50 TND11.42355 JOD
100 TND22.84710 JOD
250 TND57.11775 JOD
500 TND114.23550 JOD
1000 TND228.47100 JOD
2000 TND456.94200 JOD
5000 TND1,142.35500 JOD
10000 TND2,284.71000 JOD