1.00000 TND = 0.22224 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27 UTC
TND to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TND0.22224 JOD
5 TND1.11122 JOD
10 TND2.22243 JOD
20 TND4.44486 JOD
50 TND11.11215 JOD
100 TND22.22430 JOD
250 TND55.56075 JOD
500 TND111.12150 JOD
1000 TND222.24300 JOD
2000 TND444.48600 JOD
5000 TND1111.21500 JOD
10000 TND2222.43000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JOD4.49958 TND
5 JOD22.49790 TND
10 JOD44.99580 TND
20 JOD89.99160 TND
50 JOD224.97900 TND
100 JOD449.95800 TND
250 JOD1124.89500 TND
500 JOD2249.79000 TND
1000 JOD4499.58000 TND
2000 JOD8999.16000 TND
5000 JOD22497.90000 TND
10000 JOD44995.80000 TND