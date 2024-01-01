1 thousand Jordanian dinars to Tunisian dinars

Convert JOD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
4,458.100 tnd

1.000 JOD = 4.458 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
How to convert Jordanian dinars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JOD4.45810 TND
5 JOD22.29050 TND
10 JOD44.58100 TND
20 JOD89.16200 TND
50 JOD222.90500 TND
100 JOD445.81000 TND
250 JOD1,114.52500 TND
500 JOD2,229.05000 TND
1000 JOD4,458.10000 TND
2000 JOD8,916.20000 TND
5000 JOD22,290.50000 TND
10000 JOD44,581.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TND0.22431 JOD
5 TND1.12156 JOD
10 TND2.24311 JOD
20 TND4.48622 JOD
50 TND11.21555 JOD
100 TND22.43110 JOD
250 TND56.07775 JOD
500 TND112.15550 JOD
1000 TND224.31100 JOD
2000 TND448.62200 JOD
5000 TND1,121.55500 JOD
10000 TND2,243.11000 JOD