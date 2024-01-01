Jordanian Dinar (JOD)
Currency name
Jordanian Dinar
Currency symbol
JD
JOD exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|SGD
|ZAR
|EUR
|GBP
|AED
|AUD
|From JOD
|1.40746
|1.91027
|1.88973
|26.62720
|1.29487
|1.10628
|5.16882
|2.15521
|To JOD
|0.71050
|0.52348
|0.52918
|0.03756
|0.77228
|0.90393
|0.19347
|0.46399
