Jordanian dinars to Lesotho lotis today

Convert JOD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
26,394 lsl

1.000 JOD = 26.39 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.751.4731.6590.96918.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2351.7251.9421.13421.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.0931.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 JOD26.39400 LSL
5 JOD131.97000 LSL
10 JOD263.94000 LSL
20 JOD527.88000 LSL
50 JOD1,319.70000 LSL
100 JOD2,639.40000 LSL
250 JOD6,598.50000 LSL
500 JOD13,197.00000 LSL
1000 JOD26,394.00000 LSL
2000 JOD52,788.00000 LSL
5000 JOD131,970.00000 LSL
10000 JOD263,940.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jordanian Dinar
1 LSL0.03789 JOD
5 LSL0.18944 JOD
10 LSL0.37887 JOD
20 LSL0.75775 JOD
50 LSL1.89437 JOD
100 LSL3.78874 JOD
250 LSL9.47185 JOD
500 LSL18.94370 JOD
1000 LSL37.88740 JOD
2000 LSL75.77480 JOD
5000 LSL189.43700 JOD
10000 LSL378.87400 JOD