1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Jordanian dinars

Convert LSL to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
37.523 jod

1.00000 LSL = 0.03752 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jordanian Dinar
1 LSL0.03752 JOD
5 LSL0.18762 JOD
10 LSL0.37523 JOD
20 LSL0.75046 JOD
50 LSL1.87616 JOD
100 LSL3.75232 JOD
250 LSL9.38080 JOD
500 LSL18.76160 JOD
1000 LSL37.52320 JOD
2000 LSL75.04640 JOD
5000 LSL187.61600 JOD
10000 LSL375.23200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 JOD26.65020 LSL
5 JOD133.25100 LSL
10 JOD266.50200 LSL
20 JOD533.00400 LSL
50 JOD1332.51000 LSL
100 JOD2665.02000 LSL
250 JOD6662.55000 LSL
500 JOD13325.10000 LSL
1000 JOD26650.20000 LSL
2000 JOD53300.40000 LSL
5000 JOD133251.00000 LSL
10000 JOD266502.00000 LSL