Jordanian dinars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert JOD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,126,340 ngn

1.000 JOD = 2,126 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3491.3418.7110.9160.7823.6731.518
1 CAD0.74110.99313.8690.6790.582.7221.126
1 SGD0.7461.007113.9670.6830.5842.7411.133
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.1960.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 JOD2,126.34000 NGN
5 JOD10,631.70000 NGN
10 JOD21,263.40000 NGN
20 JOD42,526.80000 NGN
50 JOD106,317.00000 NGN
100 JOD212,634.00000 NGN
250 JOD531,585.00000 NGN
500 JOD1,063,170.00000 NGN
1000 JOD2,126,340.00000 NGN
2000 JOD4,252,680.00000 NGN
5000 JOD10,631,700.00000 NGN
10000 JOD21,263,400.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Jordanian Dinar
1 NGN0.00047 JOD
5 NGN0.00235 JOD
10 NGN0.00470 JOD
20 NGN0.00941 JOD
50 NGN0.02351 JOD
100 NGN0.04703 JOD
250 NGN0.11757 JOD
500 NGN0.23515 JOD
1000 NGN0.47029 JOD
2000 NGN0.94058 JOD
5000 NGN2.35146 JOD
10000 NGN4.70292 JOD