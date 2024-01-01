Jordanian dinars to Danish kroner today

Convert JOD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
9,633.57 dkk

1.000 JOD = 9.634 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3491.3418.7130.9160.7823.6731.519
1 CAD0.74110.99313.8690.6790.582.7221.126
1 SGD0.7461.007113.9660.6830.5842.7411.134
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.1960.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 JOD9.63357 DKK
5 JOD48.16785 DKK
10 JOD96.33570 DKK
20 JOD192.67140 DKK
50 JOD481.67850 DKK
100 JOD963.35700 DKK
250 JOD2,408.39250 DKK
500 JOD4,816.78500 DKK
1000 JOD9,633.57000 DKK
2000 JOD19,267.14000 DKK
5000 JOD48,167.85000 DKK
10000 JOD96,335.70000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jordanian Dinar
1 DKK0.10380 JOD
5 DKK0.51902 JOD
10 DKK1.03804 JOD
20 DKK2.07608 JOD
50 DKK5.19020 JOD
100 DKK10.38040 JOD
250 DKK25.95100 JOD
500 DKK51.90200 JOD
1000 DKK103.80400 JOD
2000 DKK207.60800 JOD
5000 DKK519.02000 JOD
10000 DKK1,038.04000 JOD