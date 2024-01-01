Jordanian dinars to Danish kroner today

Convert JOD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
9,649.35 dkk

JD1.000 JOD = kr9.649 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.76129.8509
Low9.62159.6215
Average9.68949.7332
Change-0.61%-1.26%
1 JOD to DKK stats

The performance of JOD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7612 and a 30 day low of 9.6215. This means the 30 day average was 9.6894. The change for JOD to DKK was -0.61.

The performance of JOD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8509 and a 90 day low of 9.6215. This means the 90 day average was 9.7332. The change for JOD to DKK was -1.26.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 JOD9.64935 DKK
5 JOD48.24675 DKK
10 JOD96.49350 DKK
20 JOD192.98700 DKK
50 JOD482.46750 DKK
100 JOD964.93500 DKK
250 JOD2,412.33750 DKK
500 JOD4,824.67500 DKK
1000 JOD9,649.35000 DKK
2000 JOD19,298.70000 DKK
5000 JOD48,246.75000 DKK
10000 JOD96,493.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jordanian Dinar
1 DKK0.10363 JOD
5 DKK0.51817 JOD
10 DKK1.03634 JOD
20 DKK2.07268 JOD
50 DKK5.18170 JOD
100 DKK10.36340 JOD
250 DKK25.90850 JOD
500 DKK51.81700 JOD
1000 DKK103.63400 JOD
2000 DKK207.26800 JOD
5000 DKK518.17000 JOD
10000 DKK1,036.34000 JOD