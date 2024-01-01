Jordanian dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert JOD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
14,149.70 mad

1.000 JOD = 14.15 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.751.4731.6590.96918.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2351.7251.9421.13421.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.0931.3491.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JOD14.14970 MAD
5 JOD70.74850 MAD
10 JOD141.49700 MAD
20 JOD282.99400 MAD
50 JOD707.48500 MAD
100 JOD1,414.97000 MAD
250 JOD3,537.42500 MAD
500 JOD7,074.85000 MAD
1000 JOD14,149.70000 MAD
2000 JOD28,299.40000 MAD
5000 JOD70,748.50000 MAD
10000 JOD141,497.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 MAD0.07067 JOD
5 MAD0.35337 JOD
10 MAD0.70673 JOD
20 MAD1.41346 JOD
50 MAD3.53365 JOD
100 MAD7.06730 JOD
250 MAD17.66825 JOD
500 MAD35.33650 JOD
1000 MAD70.67300 JOD
2000 MAD141.34600 JOD
5000 MAD353.36500 JOD
10000 MAD706.73000 JOD