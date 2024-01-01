Jordanian dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert JOD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
13,896.60 mad

JD1.000 JOD = د.م.13.90 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.020814.1652
Low13.840313.8403
Average13.907114.0046
Change-0.31%-1.85%
1 JOD to MAD stats

The performance of JOD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.0208 and a 30 day low of 13.8403. This means the 30 day average was 13.9071. The change for JOD to MAD was -0.31.

The performance of JOD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1652 and a 90 day low of 13.8403. This means the 90 day average was 14.0046. The change for JOD to MAD was -1.85.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JOD13.89660 MAD
5 JOD69.48300 MAD
10 JOD138.96600 MAD
20 JOD277.93200 MAD
50 JOD694.83000 MAD
100 JOD1,389.66000 MAD
250 JOD3,474.15000 MAD
500 JOD6,948.30000 MAD
1000 JOD13,896.60000 MAD
2000 JOD27,793.20000 MAD
5000 JOD69,483.00000 MAD
10000 JOD138,966.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 MAD0.07196 JOD
5 MAD0.35980 JOD
10 MAD0.71960 JOD
20 MAD1.43920 JOD
50 MAD3.59801 JOD
100 MAD7.19602 JOD
250 MAD17.99005 JOD
500 MAD35.98010 JOD
1000 MAD71.96020 JOD
2000 MAD143.92040 JOD
5000 MAD359.80100 JOD
10000 MAD719.60200 JOD