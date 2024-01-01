100 Moroccan dirhams to Jordanian dinars

Convert MAD to JOD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = JD0.07095 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
MAD to JOD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JOD
1 MAD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07240.0736
Low0.07080.0708
Average0.07160.0723
Change-0.89%-3.12%
1 MAD to JOD stats

The performance of MAD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0724 and a 30 day low of 0.0708. This means the 30 day average was 0.0716. The change for MAD to JOD was -0.89.

The performance of MAD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0736 and a 90 day low of 0.0708. This means the 90 day average was 0.0723. The change for MAD to JOD was -3.12.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 MAD0.07095 JOD
5 MAD0.35477 JOD
10 MAD0.70953 JOD
20 MAD1.41906 JOD
50 MAD3.54766 JOD
100 MAD7.09532 JOD
250 MAD17.73830 JOD
500 MAD35.47660 JOD
1000 MAD70.95320 JOD
2000 MAD141.90640 JOD
5000 MAD354.76600 JOD
10000 MAD709.53200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JOD14.09380 MAD
5 JOD70.46900 MAD
10 JOD140.93800 MAD
20 JOD281.87600 MAD
50 JOD704.69000 MAD
100 JOD1,409.38000 MAD
250 JOD3,523.45000 MAD
500 JOD7,046.90000 MAD
1000 JOD14,093.80000 MAD
2000 JOD28,187.60000 MAD
5000 JOD70,469.00000 MAD
10000 JOD140,938.00000 MAD