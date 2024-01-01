1 Jordanian dinar to Moroccan dirhams

Convert JOD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 jod
14.36 mad

1.000 JOD = 14.36 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:03
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JOD14.36310 MAD
5 JOD71.81550 MAD
10 JOD143.63100 MAD
20 JOD287.26200 MAD
50 JOD718.15500 MAD
100 JOD1,436.31000 MAD
250 JOD3,590.77500 MAD
500 JOD7,181.55000 MAD
1000 JOD14,363.10000 MAD
2000 JOD28,726.20000 MAD
5000 JOD71,815.50000 MAD
10000 JOD143,631.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 MAD0.06962 JOD
5 MAD0.34811 JOD
10 MAD0.69623 JOD
20 MAD1.39246 JOD
50 MAD3.48115 JOD
100 MAD6.96229 JOD
250 MAD17.40573 JOD
500 MAD34.81145 JOD
1000 MAD69.62290 JOD
2000 MAD139.24580 JOD
5000 MAD348.11450 JOD
10000 MAD696.22900 JOD