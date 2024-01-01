Jordanian dinars to Bermudan dollars today

Convert JOD to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,410.93 bmd

JD1.000 JOD = $1.411 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.41121.4112
Low1.41011.4101
Average1.41091.4108
Change0.00%0.02%
1 JOD to BMD stats

The performance of JOD to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4112 and a 30 day low of 1.4101. This means the 30 day average was 1.4109. The change for JOD to BMD was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4112 and a 90 day low of 1.4101. This means the 90 day average was 1.4108. The change for JOD to BMD was 0.02.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 JOD1.41093 BMD
5 JOD7.05465 BMD
10 JOD14.10930 BMD
20 JOD28.21860 BMD
50 JOD70.54650 BMD
100 JOD141.09300 BMD
250 JOD352.73250 BMD
500 JOD705.46500 BMD
1000 JOD1,410.93000 BMD
2000 JOD2,821.86000 BMD
5000 JOD7,054.65000 BMD
10000 JOD14,109.30000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BMD0.70875 JOD
5 BMD3.54375 JOD
10 BMD7.08750 JOD
20 BMD14.17500 JOD
50 BMD35.43750 JOD
100 BMD70.87500 JOD
250 BMD177.18750 JOD
500 BMD354.37500 JOD
1000 BMD708.75000 JOD
2000 BMD1,417.50000 JOD
5000 BMD3,543.75000 JOD
10000 BMD7,087.50000 JOD