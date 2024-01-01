1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Jordanian dinars

Convert BMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = JD0.7096 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
BMD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 BMD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70960.7096
Low0.70870.7082
Average0.70910.7088
Change0.11%0.10%
1 BMD to JOD stats

The performance of BMD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7096 and a 30 day low of 0.7087. This means the 30 day average was 0.7091. The change for BMD to JOD was 0.11.

The performance of BMD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7096 and a 90 day low of 0.7082. This means the 90 day average was 0.7088. The change for BMD to JOD was 0.10.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0480.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9350.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.49611.7921.41819.140.836

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BMD0.70955 JOD
5 BMD3.54775 JOD
10 BMD7.09550 JOD
20 BMD14.19100 JOD
50 BMD35.47750 JOD
100 BMD70.95500 JOD
250 BMD177.38750 JOD
500 BMD354.77500 JOD
1000 BMD709.55000 JOD
2000 BMD1,419.10000 JOD
5000 BMD3,547.75000 JOD
10000 BMD7,095.50000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 JOD1.40934 BMD
5 JOD7.04670 BMD
10 JOD14.09340 BMD
20 JOD28.18680 BMD
50 JOD70.46700 BMD
100 JOD140.93400 BMD
250 JOD352.33500 BMD
500 JOD704.67000 BMD
1000 JOD1,409.34000 BMD
2000 JOD2,818.68000 BMD
5000 JOD7,046.70000 BMD
10000 JOD14,093.40000 BMD