Bermudan dollar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.710 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.710 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.709 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.078% increase in value.