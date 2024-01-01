Jordanian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert JOD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
430.265 kwd

JD1.000 JOD = ك0.4303 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43200.4340
Low0.43030.4303
Average0.43140.4324
Change-0.40%-0.80%
1 JOD to KWD stats

The performance of JOD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4320 and a 30 day low of 0.4303. This means the 30 day average was 0.4314. The change for JOD to KWD was -0.40.

The performance of JOD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4340 and a 90 day low of 0.4303. This means the 90 day average was 0.4324. The change for JOD to KWD was -0.80.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JOD0.43027 KWD
5 JOD2.15133 KWD
10 JOD4.30265 KWD
20 JOD8.60530 KWD
50 JOD21.51325 KWD
100 JOD43.02650 KWD
250 JOD107.56625 KWD
500 JOD215.13250 KWD
1000 JOD430.26500 KWD
2000 JOD860.53000 KWD
5000 JOD2,151.32500 KWD
10000 JOD4,302.65000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 KWD2.32415 JOD
5 KWD11.62075 JOD
10 KWD23.24150 JOD
20 KWD46.48300 JOD
50 KWD116.20750 JOD
100 KWD232.41500 JOD
250 KWD581.03750 JOD
500 KWD1,162.07500 JOD
1000 KWD2,324.15000 JOD
2000 KWD4,648.30000 JOD
5000 KWD11,620.75000 JOD
10000 KWD23,241.50000 JOD